UAH and Alabama basketball win big in the Rocket City Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It was another great year for the Rocket City Classic with both the UAH Chargers and Alabama Crimson Tide winning their games by 20 points.

In game one, the Chargers faced off against the Spring Hill College Badgers. UAH got off to a slower start against Spring Hill, but the Chargers came back ready to go in the second half, and once they got started they couldn't be stopped.

"To be sluggish and not real sharp and win by 20 we'll take it and we'll go home happy at the break at 10-2," said UAH head coach John Shulman. "I'm proud of our kids and it's a really cool environment and to start playing before Alabama and Belmont, two great teams, really cool to be involved with the Rocket City Classic."

"They weren't afraid of us at all and we just had to we weren't ready for the first 20 and we had to come out and respond in the second half and that's what we did," said UAH junior guard Sam Orf.

"We go into every game thinking if we are who we're supposed to be then we can beat anyone and if we're not that then we can lose to anyone, so second half was a little better but if we're not ready to play then it's always going to be a knockdown drag-out," said UAH redshirt sophomore guard Max Shulman.

The Chargers are now 10-2 on the season and they'll play next on January 2 against Tennessee Wesleyan at Spragins Hall.

The Alabama Crimson Tide took on Belmont in game two of the Classic and it was quite the homecoming for John Petty Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. Petty earned his third double-double in five games, and Lewis walked away with 15 points, eight assists, seven boards, two steals, and a block.

"It was great to come up here," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "It's good that these two Huntsville guys (Petty and Lewis) had good games. We got a win going into Christmas and that's a good team in Belmont."

"Coming back all the fans all the family and friends, it's just an amazing feeling to come back here and play in front of them once again," Petty said.

"Once we turned up the pressure, got rebounds, and went out in transition, it's hard for them to stop us," Lewis said. "It's mainly starting with getting stops and getting rebounds."

With the win, the Tide moves to 6-5 on the year and they'll be back home against Richmond on December 29.