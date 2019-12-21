Second grade student gets Christmas surprise from uncle in U.S. Navy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - A Christmas wish six years in the making came true Friday for a student at Cowart Elementary School in Athens.

Aiden Herring's uncle is in the U.S. Navy and hasn't been home for the past six Christmases. Aiden also hasn't seen his uncle in several months.

Friday afternoon, second graders gathered into the school auditorium for a Christmas sing-along. After singing, Aiden was called up to the stage, and the principal asked him what he loved most about Christmas.

His unprompted answer was that he "loved having his family all together." That was the moment his uncle appeared behind him.

"I commend his mom definitely for making sure we have a strong relationship, even when he was a little little baby, she used to hang my pictures up in the room and have Facetime dates to make sure he never forgot me," said Torion Sales, Aiden's uncle. "So this means a lot to me."

Aiden said he's most excited about going to the trampoline park with his uncle while he's home for Christmas.