Scheduled system upgrade to impact Buck Island Drive in Guntersville

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – There will be a scheduled system upgrade on all of Buck Island Drive on Monday, December 23, according to North Marshall Utilities.

North Marshall Utilities said all of Buck Island Drive and side roads of Buck Island Drive will be affected.

The work will begin at 9 a.m. and last until the upgrade is complete. North Marshall Utilities did not give an anticipated end time.

