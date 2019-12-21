Rapper Ezzy Money gives away over 1,000 gifts to kids in Huntsville

Posted 11:22 pm, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, December 21, 2019
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - One Huntsville native returned home Saturday to spread some Christmas cheer.

Rapper Ezzy Money dressed up as Santa and hosted a toy giveaway at Hideaway Bar & Grille, near the heart of the community he grew up in.

The artist attended Mastin Lake Elementary School and graduated from Lee High School.

He said he was once in these kids' shoes.

"I think that's why my passion is so big for it. Because I have four brothers, so my family was tight on money. It's a big deal to me for that reason, because like I said, I was one of these kids before," he said.

He was prepared to give away more than 1,000 gifts.

He plans to keep the tradition going in the future, hoping to grow his reach each year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.