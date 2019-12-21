Rapper Ezzy Money gives away over 1,000 gifts to kids in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - One Huntsville native returned home Saturday to spread some Christmas cheer.

Rapper Ezzy Money dressed up as Santa and hosted a toy giveaway at Hideaway Bar & Grille, near the heart of the community he grew up in.

The artist attended Mastin Lake Elementary School and graduated from Lee High School.

He said he was once in these kids' shoes.

"I think that's why my passion is so big for it. Because I have four brothers, so my family was tight on money. It's a big deal to me for that reason, because like I said, I was one of these kids before," he said.

He was prepared to give away more than 1,000 gifts.

He plans to keep the tradition going in the future, hoping to grow his reach each year.