Northwest-Shoals Community College and Huntingdon College begin new partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - Students at Northwest-Shoals Community College have new options for higher education.

The college has a new partnership with Huntingdon College.

Starting in January, students will be able to register for business management courses through Huntingdon. This will allow students at Northwest-Shoals to obtain a bachelor's degree in business management without the need to transfer.

"This partnership is a great pathway and pathway is a keyword nowadays in higher education. It's a perfect match to integrate our two programs so that students can end up with a bachelor's degree," said Glenda Colagross, Northwest-Shoals Community College President.

Northwest-Shoals and Huntingdon made it official at a signing ceremony at the Muscle Shoals Campus on Friday.