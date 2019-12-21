Northwest-Shoals Community College and Huntingdon College begin new partnership

Posted 4:58 pm, December 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - Students at Northwest-Shoals Community College have new options for higher education.

The college has a new partnership with Huntingdon College.

Starting in January, students will be able to register for business management courses through Huntingdon. This will allow students at Northwest-Shoals to obtain a bachelor's degree in business management without the need to transfer.

"This partnership is a great pathway and pathway is a keyword nowadays in higher education. It's a perfect match to integrate our two programs so that students can end up with a bachelor's degree," said Glenda Colagross, Northwest-Shoals Community College President.

Northwest-Shoals and Huntingdon made it official at a signing ceremony at the Muscle Shoals Campus on Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.