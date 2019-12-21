National Children’s Advocacy Center provides free parenting classes to new parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For many first time parents, raising a child can be intimidating.

The National Children's Advocacy Center (NCAC) wants parents to know they are not alone and there is support available. They offer free parenting classes that discuss a range of topics from conflict resolution to child development. The classes are open for any first-time parent.

It's a six-week course and the group meets every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the NCAC. The building is located at 210 Pratt Ave NE in Huntsville.

If you are interested in getting involved, you can reach out to the NCAC by calling Tara Bah at 256-327-3765. The organization will interview you and then let you know when the next session starts.

Pam Clasgens, the NCAC Community Outreach and Prevention Director, said the class can help new parents find a community.

"One of the best things about joining a parenting class is you meet other parents who have struggles," she said. "A lot of times, people in our classes find that there is somebody else in the class who is struggling with the same thing that they are."

Clasgens said it also allows parents to take some time to think through what is going on with their child and hear from both the instructor and other parents.

"People often come in feeling nervous and they are not sure what to expect from the class. They walk away saying how grateful they are that they came," she said.

Clasgens said that each session usually has around 10 to 15 parents. The NCAC accepts parents of children at any age for the program.