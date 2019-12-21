Limestone County School District experiencing growth in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The Limestone County School District said it's noticing growth in schools, specifically East Limestone High School and Ardmore High School.

The growth will slightly impact the schools' athletic classifications beginning in 2020.

The district's interim superintendent, Mike Owens, said the numbers are interesting.

"We're looking at schools such as East Limestone, with their feeder schools Creekside, and Ardmore, with their two feeder schools, Cedar Hill and Johnson... really are almost half the population of Limestone County Schools," said Owens.

Owens said he predicts the East Limestone community will continue to grow because of its proximity to Madison and Huntsville.

He also added that for those moving in to the area for employment, home builders get more for their money in Limestone County.