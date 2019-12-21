League of Women Voters celebrates centennial of 19th Amendment with traveling displays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - As Alabama celebrates it's bicentennial, the state is also gearing up to recognize the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

To celebrate, the League of Women Voters is putting displays of the women suffrage in libraries throughout five counties in the Tennessee Valley.

This display is in the Morgan County Archives.

"We want people to see how long the struggle took, what the struggle was, and understand what these women went through," said Sari Oosta with the League of Women Voters.

The 19th Amendment was adopted into the U.S. Constitution in the 1920s, but Alabama didn't ratify it until the '50s.