‘Kids to Love’ delivers toys kids in foster care will love

MADISON, Ala. - Hundreds of kids living in foster care across North Alabama will get a doll that looks like them this holiday season.

A local non-profit, Kids to Love, noticed that its shelves did not have black and brown-skinned baby dolls to give as Christmas gifts to the kids. The community then stepped in to donate them.

The group wants to make sure the toys represent the demographics of the children it serves.

Creative Director David Wood said Kids to Love can now deliver its toys to the children who asked for them on their Christmas lists.

"We're not gonna give a white baby doll to girls whose 15-years-old asking for a dark-skinned baby doll. It's those amounts of details that we put into it, the amount of detail that we put in because we want everybody to be represented," said Wood.

This Christmas, Kids to Love would have helped more than 1,700 children in 25 counties across the Tennessee Valley.