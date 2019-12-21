Huntsville Visitors Bureau selling limited edition holiday cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The holiday season is already in full swing, but if you're still looking for a unique card to send to family and friends, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Center has five limited edition holiday cards.

The designs, which were created by local graphic artist Crisy Meschieri, feature various Huntsville points of interest including Alabama Constitution Hall Historic Park & Museum, Big Spring International Park, the Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden, Temple B’nai Sholom, and of course, a rocket.

The Executive Vice President of the CVB Charles Winters said the idea was inspired by cards they sold earlier in the year. "We had done some Valentine Day cards back in February and they were so well-received that we kinda did a 2.0 version for the holidays," said Winters.

The cards are sold individually for $2.00 or sets of four for $6.00 and are now available for sale at the Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center.

“The cards are unique because they’re distinctly Huntsville. Visitors love keeping them as souvenirs or sending them to friends, and locals enjoy them because they can share a little piece of their hometown with loved ones. They add a nice, ‘Rocket City’ touch to a favorite holiday tradition,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the CVB.

The Visitor Center is located at 500 Church Street NW in downtown Huntsville and is open seven days a week. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.