Florence man killed in shooting on Long Lane

FLORENCE, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Long Lane.

Florence Police Department responded to a 911 call to a report about a shooting around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the home had been shot.

Florence Fire Department and Shoals Ambulance arrived and determined that the man was dead.

Police arrested Derrick D. Turnley and charged him with murder.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

If anyone has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Kevin Jackson at (256) 760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP,” plus the message