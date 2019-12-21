Florence Christmas light display features inflatables and light-up nativity scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Lauderdale County Road 235 in Florence.

The couple who lives at this home has gone all out. They've been working on the display since October, and it shows.

The display also features inflatables and a light-up nativity scene.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.