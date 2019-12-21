WATCH LIVE: First Baptist Church presents ‘The Living Christmas Tree’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – First Baptist Church’s annual performance of the Living Christmas Tree is back for another year!

The concert features over 150 singers, a 50 piece orchestra, and thousands of lights that bring the 39-foot Christmas tree to life.

This year’s special guests include Heather Sorenson. She is an internationally known composer, arranger, and songwriter from Dallas, Texas, whose works are performed in churches, universities, and concerts worldwide. Initially recognized for her skill as a pianist, she is now widely known for her choral, piano, and orchestral works. She has performed multiple times at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Constitution Hall.

The Adonai School of Ballet and Fine Arts is also a special guest. Adonai School emphasizes that all training is done in a professional, nurturing, and Christ-centered environment and is suitable for recreational dancers as well as students wanting to make a career out of dance.

For more information about the special guests, click here.

The performances are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. – “A Tree for the Children”

Saturday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 22 at 3:00 p.m. “Abridged presentation with highlights from this year’s Tree”

Sunday, December 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Performances are free, but tickets are required. To reserve a ticket, click here.

A live performance will air Saturday, December 21, on WHNT2 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. You can also watch the live broadcast here on WHNT.com.

The presentation will be rebroadcast Christmas Day at 8 a.m. on WHNT-2. A highlight special will air at noon on WHNT News 19.

If you would like to watch past performances of the Living Christmas Tree, click here.

For additional information about the event, click here.