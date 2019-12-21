Dance the night away at Huntsville’s high energy fundraiser The Ball Fantastic 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Thrive Alabama and the Broadway Theatre League are co-hosting the The Ball Fantastic 2020 fundraiser on January 4.

The Ball Fantastic is a high energy dance party, raising money for Thrive Alabama.

The event will feature celebrity DJ Nina Flowers, a Puerto Rican drag queen who was featured on Season One of the reality television show RuPaul's Drag Race.

The theme for The Ball Fantastic is inspired by BTL's musical Bandstand, so the theme and dress code of the night is vintage 1940s post World War II.

At the event, you can also enjoy brunch-themed eats and a cash bar.

Tickets for the party start at $25 and you can purchase them at this link:

Watch Ashtyn Hiron's full interview with Mark Moore from Thrive Alabama, and Andrew Willmon from BTL.