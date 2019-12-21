Couple killed in North Alabama tornado outbreak laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - On Saturday dozens of family members and friends gathered to pay respects to Chase and Keisha Godsey. The couple died in a tornado that ripped through their Town Creek neighborhood on December 16.

"I was at home watching the weather, the news, seeing all that happened from the storms going through," explained Coy Dotson. "And it never once dawned on me that they got caught in the path of it until I got a phone call."

Chase was Dotson's cousin. He said he will miss the couple's spirit.

"Anybody could walk up to them and you'd never know that they'd never met before," Dotson added.

Chase and Dotson were close while they were growing up.

"He taught me how to swim, as a kid. That was how we were back then," he explained.

Many who knew the Godsey family said their love for one another was unmatched and their love for everyone around them was unmatched.

Saturday they traveled to their final resting place together.

Dotson said he will always remember how selfless Keisha was in times of need.

"His wife was the greatest person," said Dotson. "When their mom got sick, she was right there for him. She was helping take care of her. Even when their brother Chad got hurt in an accident, she was right there for the whole time."

As people mourned at Parkway Funeral Home on Saturday, Dotson said he hopes everyone finds peace.

He said it's time for the community to lift up the Godsey's young son, Landen.

The couple was buried in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek after the service.