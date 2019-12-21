Celebration of Life held for Aniah Blanchard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Friends, family, and members of the community gathered on Saturday to lay Aniah Blanchard to rest.

On October 24, Blanchard was reported missing. More than a month later, her body was found in a wooded area in Macon County.

Services were held at noon at Faith Chapel on Mike Moore Boulevard in Birmingham.

The service was open to the public and was streamed on Faith Chapel’s Facebook page and website.

According to WIAT, many of Blanchard’s friends, former classmates, her babysitter, her coach, and high school superintendent, Dr. Bill Cleveland, spoke at the funeral about the legacy she left behind.

WIAT also reported that during the service, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Jefferson County) spoke about a proposal she plans to make in legislation during the next session. Aniah fell through the cracks when it comes to a missing person alert, Coleman expressed.

There is an Amber Alert for young people, the Silver Alert for senior citizens, but there is no alert for people between the ages of 18 and 64. A federal law was signed earlier in 2019 where the federal government will help states set up alerts for people between the ages of 18 and 64.

“So because of these moms and these two fathers and the beautiful life of Aniah and everybody who has loved her and continues to love her, we’re going to work in the Alabama legislature to get an Aniah Blanchard Alert to fill that gap in the state of Alabama,” Coleman said.