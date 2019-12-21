Alabama Men’s Basketball in town ahead of Rocket City Classsic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The countdown continues for the Rocket City Classic. UAH will start things off against Spring Hill College at noon on Saturday, then the Alabama Crimson Tide will battle it out with Belmont at 2:30.

Nate Oats and the Tide were in Huntsville on Friday, meeting with patients at Huntsville Hospital, then hitting the court for practice at the Von Braun Center. For Oats, this is his first season as Crimson Tide head coach, meaning his first Rocket City Classic, so he's fired up to be taking part in such a great tradition in the 256.

"It's my first game up here in Huntsville you know I'd love to come in here and get a win, play hard, play well in front of the Huntsville fans," said Oats. "They've told me it's been good the people's sport is really big up here, so it'll be fun to get up here and play in front of a different crowd. Make sure our guys play hard and play relaxed though don't put too much pressure on themselves and just get a good effort out of everybody."

Tennessee Valley natives John Petty Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. will play for the Crimson Tide in this contest, and we will have you covered with highlights and postgame reaction from both games.