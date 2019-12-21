Alabama A&M tops UNA in Battle of North Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A second half surge by the Alabama A&M Bulldogs led them to a 92-80 victory over UNA. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 3-7 on the year, with all three of those wins coming over in-state opponents.

Freshman guard Cameron Alford had a game high 26 points in the win, while C.J. Brim finished with 22 for the Lions.

"Well you know it was a great win," said Alabama A&M Head Coach Dylan Howard. "Gives us some momentum going into the break, now we've got three wins against three in state schools so I'm very proud of our guys. We went up on them, they went up on us, but we finished the game strong."

With the loss to the Bulldogs, the Lions fall to 5-7 in 2019. "In the second half they made some serious shots," said UNA Head Coach Tony Pujol. "Some were contested some were not, but they still made shots. So I think what my guys need to understand is they got to compete for forty minutes in a game."

UP NEXT: Alabama A&M will be on the road on 12/29 at 2 p.m. vs. Notre Dame

UP NEXT: UNA will be on the road on 12/28 at 1 p.m. against Florida State.