× 3rd Annual Cookie Walk sweetens your shopping experience in Downtown Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Historic Downtown Hartselle Merchants’ Association Welcomes is hosting its 3rd Annual Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 21.

Your Walk will begin when you pick up your Basket filled with goodies at Main Street Mortgage!

This year, your basket will contain:

Map of Participating Merchants

Christmas Card that the Merchants will sign when you pick up your treat

Basket pickup starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hartselle.

During the event, people will be able to enjoy walking around the historic downtown while they meet business owners and pick up a cookie from each store.

There are roughly 30 businesses participating.

Cookie Walk tickets are $25 and you can purchase them at this link: