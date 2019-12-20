Tornado destroys firefighter’s home in Colbert Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — It's been nearly a week since powerful storms moved across north Alabama, producing at least six tornadoes.

The tornado that struck the Colbert Heights community was rated an EF-2 by the National Weather Service. With wind speeds peaking at 115 mph, the community saw significant damage to homes and downed trees and power lines. While some homes suffered only minor damage, one family has no option but to rebuild from the ground up.

Timmy Clark is a husband, father of two, and Tuscumbia City firefighter. With more than 23 years of service to the department, he's dedicated his life to serving those in the community.

The tornado ripped off most of his home's roof and separated the foundation. Immediately after the storm passed, the Tuscumbia fire chief said Clark called over a radio to report what had happened.

"I heard him, recognized his voice and immediately responded from my house," said Chief Rodney McAnally.

The chief said jurisdictions have no meaning when a neighboring community is in need.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family, and organizers are urging the City of Tuscumbia and surrounding areas to donate, to help give back to a man who's risked his life to save others. It's a sentiment shared by family living nearby.

"He's always been one to give up his time; always been one to want to help people," said Jeff Suggs, Clark's cousin and neighbor.

The GoFundMe organizers say every cent will go towards rebuilding the Clark's home. So far more than $4,000 have been raised of the $30,000 goal. Click here to donate to the Clark's GoFundMe.