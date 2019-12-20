Stuff-a-Bus Toy Drive surpasses goal with more than 2,500 donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - When we first brought you this story, KISS FM's Hunter Jackson had already been living on a Florence City School bus going on six days—and it was all for a charitable purpose.

"I'm staying on this bus collecting toys for kids who aren't going to have Christmas presents under their Christmas trees this year," said Jackson.

16 days and 2,532 gifts later, Jackson met his goal—making Christmas brighter for children and teens all across the Shoals.

"We met our goals and beyond; our visions were trusted and next year, I hope that more school systems out there commit because we did have some groups from Madison drive in, Decatur, Russellville," said Jackson.

The next step was sorting and bagging the gifts at the Florence City Schools Technology & Professional Development Center. Volunteers began hand-delivering bags to children's homes on Tuesday and Jackson went along for the ride.

For him, it's not just charity, it's personal.

"I couldn't let them down and I just want to do this so that people in the next generation will do it too because I was one of these lost kids," said Jackson

Originally, Jackson said this would be his last year participating in Stuff-a-Bus, but after seeing its continued impact, he's pressing on and said you can catch him on the bus again in 2020. Jackson said he's increasing the toy goal next year, to 3,000.