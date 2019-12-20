Nearly $1,300 raised at bake sale for Felix Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Custodians at the Jackson County Courthouse joined together Friday to host a bake sale.

All proceeds will be donated to the Felix Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The late Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director died in October after a cardiac episode.

The event was from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the first floor of the courthouse. Three large tables were covered with various sweets including peppermint bark, doughnuts, and cupcakes.

The scholarship will be given to a graduating senior who plans to go into a public service career.

"Felix’s legacy of wanting to help people and since he has passed, it’s as though he has left that in our hands to keep his legacy going of helping people, so it helps us as people to know we can help the way he would have helped," said custodian and bake sale organizer Gerald Barnes.

The bake sale raised $1,271.