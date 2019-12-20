× Madison Fire and Rescue is hiring

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Fire and Rescue is hiring full-time firefighters.

The department is looking for passionate and dependable individuals committed to the community. Do you have what it takes to protect those around you?

The position requires a response to emergency calls to provide fire suppression, rescue, hazardous situation mitigation, and emergency medical assistance to the public.

The work involves training for and participating in the duties of protecting life and property through the performance of fire fighting and rescue activities.

For more information and to apply, click here.