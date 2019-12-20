Madison family describes Christmas light display as ‘winter wonderland’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is at 106 High Coach Way in Madison. There are 30-foot tall trees at this home full of lights.

The family said it's like a winter wonderland. There are snowmen, wrapped presents, and even Christmas trees in the windows.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.