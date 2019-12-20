× Madison County Board of Education names new assistant superintendent

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools has promoted a principal from within their system as their new assistant superintendent.

According to a news release, the board approved Jeff Malone at their board meeting on December 19. A spokesperson for the system says in this new role, he will manage maintenance, operations, transportation, and information technology.

Malone’s background includes serving as a plant manager, a teacher, an assistant principal and principal within the school system.

“We are thrilled and honored to name Jeff Malone to this leadership position,” said Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins. He possesses the expertise in these respective areas and is a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”

Malone will continue to serve as principal of Riverton Elementary School until the board names his replacement.