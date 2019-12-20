Limestone County authorities arrest two juveniles after they broke into an abandoned building

LIMESTONE COUNTY Ala. – Deputies in Limestone County arrested two juvenile men after receiving a call that they broke into an abandoned building.

Authorities say the break-in happened on Brownsferry Road near Ark of Promise Apostolic church around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived on the scene within two minutes of the call and caught both men running out of the building. Deputies say one man had a pickaxe.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Details are limited in this case since both men are juveniles.

Google Map for coordinates 34.751420 by -87.035838.

