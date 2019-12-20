Huntsville woman’s layaway paid for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's the season of giving and five lucky shoppers at the Redstone Arsenal Army and Air Force Exchange were greeted with some pleasant surprises this morning.

"Crystal Canada is the winner of 'Pay Away The Layaway' from the nonprofit organization, so we have paid away your layaway!" said Teresa Palu, store manager.

Crystal Canada put a play-station on layaway for Christmas to give her children and her husband, who is on active duty. Friday morning she came to the exchange to cancel her layaway because she could no longer afford it. Instead, she is one of five people whose layaway items were paid in full.

"I was actually coming back this morning to get the money because we didn't have the money to pay it off, so, I wanted to cry, I'm not gonna lie," said Crystal Canada, Pay Away The Layaway recipient.

"To see that true gratification and that sincerity really means a lot, it means a lot when somebody truly needs it versus somebody who just wants it," said Palu.

Canada said the gift was going to cost her around $300. Now that money can be used elsewhere.