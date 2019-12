× Huntsville police search for bank robber

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police were searching for a man who robbed the PNC Bank on Lily Flagg Road Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the bank, which is located on Lily Flagg near Memorial Parkway.

The man left the bank on foot, police said.

No arrests had been made as of noon Friday.