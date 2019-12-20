Huntsville International Airport leaders give advice on holiday travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Whether you are new to traveling or you are a frequent flyer, going through the airport during the holidays can be anything but easy.

There are some things leaders at the Huntsville International Airport want you to know so that your trip can be stress-free.

First, they suggest you utilize apps on your phone to hold your boarding passes and other information so that you don't have to worry about as much stuff.

They also said that if you are bringing presents to not wrap them until you get to your destination.

"TSA is going to be scanning the bags to make sure that everybody is safe and secure this season. And part of that means that if you have a bag wrapped in your bag already they may have to unwrap your gift," said Jana Kuner with the Huntsville International Airport.

They also said it is a good idea for passengers to get to the airport earlier than usual.

You may be used to short lines at Huntsville International Airport, but it is the holidays, so it's better to be safe than sorry.