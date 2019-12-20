A national fraternity is disbanding its chapter at Auburn University after school officials suspended the organization over repeated allegations of physical abuse and alcohol infractions. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Beta Theta Pi announced the decision Thursday. Auburn suspended the group from campus last month and ordered members to vacate its house. The fraternity cited mistreatment of new members, called hazing, and unsafe social practices for its decision. The chapter will remain off-campus for at least four years.
Fraternity disbands Auburn chapter after suspension
-
Auburn University frat closed over alcohol, abuse claims
-
Second Troy University fraternity suspended
-
Troy University suspends Greek intake events
-
Troy University suspends fraternity over hazing allegation
-
Alabama A&M fraternity disbanded over hazing
-
-
Members of suspended Troy University fraternity face hazing discipline
-
Noose found in Auburn University residence hall
-
Auburn University looks off campus to ease housing crunch
-
Human remains believed to be Aniah Blanchard located, third suspect arrested
-
Auburn fined $250,000 for rushing the field after Iron Bowl win
-
-
Arrest warrant issued for person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance
-
Family of missing teen hopeful she will be found alive
-
Auburn statue celebrates women of university