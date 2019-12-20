Florence man in custody after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. – A Florence man is in custody Friday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through Decatur in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Authorities said Michael Lavon Johnson, 49, of Florence was arrested Friday after refusing to stop for Morgan County deputies.

Traffic stop by deputy on vehicle reported stolen, leads to pursuit through Decatur, ending in downtown. Subject in custody. https://t.co/V7vu2oPaK9 pic.twitter.com/qlLQogKmqH — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) December 21, 2019

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Johnson was driving going northbound on Highway 31 at the Alabama State Trooper Station.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle, which had been reported stolen to the Tuscumbia Police Department, refused to stop and attempted to drive away from deputies on Highway 31 through Decatur.

The vehicle wrecked in the area of East Moulton Street and 2nd Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Johnson then tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody by Decatur Police behind the Decatur Daily.

Officials said Johnson was taken to the Morgan County Jail, with multiple charges pending.