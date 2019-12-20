Firefighter spots open Bible in tornado debris on property where couple was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala - A Danville firefighter helping other agencies search for tornado survivors Monday night in Town Creek happened to stumble upon an open, undamaged Bible covered in debris.

"Where I found the Bible, this was ground zero," said Captain Jason Fields of Danville Fire and Rescue.

He found the Bible on the property of Justin and Keisha Godsey. The couple was killed after an EF-2 tornado destroyed their home.

Their son, Landen, is fighting for his life at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

Fields said, "It was a shock. Really. It's nothing that I was expecting to see. There were so many things out there. Splinters of lumber to car parts, even large trees."

Finding a Bible is not unheard of according to Fields. Firefighters will find them in burnt down buildings. However, this particular Bible was open and upon closer inspection, the words eerily match the unfortunate circumstances.

A portion of the New Testament read:

I will return after this.

I will build David's house again.

It has fallen down.

I will build again the parts of his house that have been pulled down.

I will make his house new.

Captain Fields did not touch the Bible out of respect for whoever owns it.

"It reaffirmed my faith," said Fields.

Initially, Fields thought about keeping the picture off social media. However, after looking at the picture he snapped, he felt he was tasked to spread a message.