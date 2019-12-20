Deadly fire victims identified, relatives urge investigators to find the truth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLAT ROCK, Ala. - Investigators are being tight-lipped about a trailer fire that killed five people, including 3 young children Thursday morning.

The trailer is now almost completely ash and some pieces were still burning late Friday afternoon. Its walls are crumpled in a pile a few feet away.

Luke Jackson told WHNT News 19 his 27-year-old daughter, Kayla, and grandchildren died in the fire on Highway 75, near the Alabama-Georgia state line.

“We were real close. She moved up here with me because she wanted to be next to me. She always loved me and wanted to be close to me and always take care of me,” said Jackson.

DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified four of those killed Friday afternoon as Kayla Michelle Jackson, 27, and her children, Kaylon Blue Stotts, 4; Jaycee Jade Stotts, 3; and Harley June Stotts, 18 months.

The fifth victim was not identified because the body had not come back from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Wilson said.

Jackson said he is heartbroken over the loss. He added that he feels like he has lost his other two surviving grandchildren, now that they have been placed in the custody of their paternal grandparents.

“It ain't fair because I know if they get them, they won’t ever bring them to see me,” Jackson said through tears.

Jackson strongly encourages investigators to find the truth.

“I’d like to know what happened. It’s just puzzling on my mind. I just can’t see how they couldn’t get out of the trailer,” said Jackson.

He told WHNT News 19 the trailer doors could not properly lock because they did not have doorknobs.

His daughter and her boyfriend had a habit of starting a fire in a makeshift heater to stay warm. However, he said it is unusual for them to have fallen asleep and let the fire get out of control.