Cherished Chick-fil-A team member receives the gift of hearing

MADISON, Ala. -- If you've ever been to the Chick-fil-A on Highway 72 in Madison, there's a good chance you've met Steve Spray, affectionately known as Mr. Steve.

He's worked there for ten years, developing special relationships with everyone who visits the store.

"He ministers to them every day," said store owner Norman Dull. "He gets the opportunity to talk to people, love on the kids. He's always offering prayer, he's always encouraging and coaching up our team."

He's also suffered from hearing loss for nearly thirty years.

Chick-fil-A made a call to the community in a fundraiser called "Ears for Mr. Steve." Beltone Hearing Aid Center recognized his contribution to the community, and knew they needed to help.

Friday morning, Mr. Steve was called to the front of the store where he was surprised with the gift of hearing. Beltone presented him with a pair of Amaze hearing aids, and they went straight to the Beltone office to get them correctly fitted. Beltone owner Zach Watson said the hearing aids will change how Mr. Steve experiences life.

"We want him to be able to be at Chick-fil-A, have conversations without second-guessing what he's hearing, and with this technology that we're putting on him, it's going to give him the best chance to do that," he said.

When he had his hearing aids in for the first time, Mr. Steve chose to listen to the song "Sweet Memories" by Mickey Newbury.

"It's amazing the difference," he said. "Really, really remarkable."

Mr. Steve said above all else, he feels blessed to work with his work team every day.

"This just demonstrates how gracious and thoughtful, and kind they are," he said.

With his new hearing aids, Mr. Steve is looking forward to hearing his grandson better, listening to his record collection, and talking even more with guests and team members at Chick-fil-A.