Athens church fulfills late member’s wish of donating estate to local animal shelters

ATHENS, Ala. - It was a typical Friday for two Limestone County animal shelters until about 11 a.m. Little did they know some great news would walk through the front door.

"As humans, we are tasked with caring for all of God's creatures, and that includes plants and animals, the Earth the oceans, the land the mountains, the cats and the dogs," said Dayton Wilson, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Athens.

One of the members of the church wanted to make sure every living being gets some TLC this holiday season.

"Ms. Whitt passed away and left us a donation that she had deemed for animal care," said Wilson. "It's a sizable donation and we're looking forward to surprising these shelters."

Judy Whitt died in 2017. She included First Presbyterian in her estate, as well as more than $10,000 for local animal care.

The church donated half the money to Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter and the remaining funds went to Peace, Love, and Animals.

This Christmas will be special for the animals in each shelter. Directors said they plan to use the money on pet supplies, food, and other expenses.

"It's also very important that we remember all of God's creation and not forget any of these organizations for their work is important here today," said Wilson.

Each organization received $5,350 from Whitt's estate.