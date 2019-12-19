Worker falls to death from Birmingham apartment complex’s roof

Posted 5:26 am, December 19, 2019, by

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man doing plumbing work at an east Birmingham apartment complex fell to his death from the roof of the 6-story building.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Taylor Curtis Gray, of Cullman. Gray was part of a crew doing plumbing work at East Lake House on Tuesday when he fell 4 stories and landed on a second-floor concrete awning, Birmingham police told news outlets.

Gray was pronounced dead on the scene just after 10 a.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

