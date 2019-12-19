Thousands raised for Morgan County officers, families battling cancer

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it raised thousands of dollars for officers and their families who are battling cancer, and they’re planning to continue it through December.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday it raised about $4,500 by going scruffy and taking donations. They also raised money through donut sales.

The money went to the wife of Decatur Police Officer Jeff Bailey, who recently lost a battle with cancer, and to Hartselle Police Officer Brad Freeman, whose wife is battling cancer.

“We’re reminded almost daily of the challenges facing law enforcement,” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a news release. “When you add in a fight with cancer, it takes as much physical, emotional and financial support you can get. I’m happy our group was willing to be part of their support team.”

Because of the No Shave November’s success, the sheriff’s office is now in “Don’t Shave December,” and plans to use money generated from it to continue supporting the Freeman family.