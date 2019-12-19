TAKING ACTION: Cellphone reportedly explodes, T-Mobile initially refuses replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - A woman in Huntsville purchased a REVVL cellphone from T-Mobile only to have it explode less than a month later.

"It started smoking... I'm like oh, oh!" explained Shirley Lane.

She had been laying down, talking to a family member on the phone, which wasn't plugged into a charger.

"I noticed that it had got hot. Then, you know there is always a warning before destruction. After it got hot, it started burning my hand. I threw it out of my hand on to the bed," said Lane.

With all of her pictures and contacts gone, the sim card burnt to a crisp, Lane went back to the store she purchased the phone from.

The store manager asked what happened but could not help her immediately.

"Last night I called the service line. They said they would give me $100. What is $100? Compared to my life. What is $100?" said Lane.

WHNT News 19's Ethan Fitzgerald called T-Mobile and was bounced around the customer service line. Eventually, he emailed the media relations team.

Only two reviews were found on the T-Mobile website that indicated users had REVVL phones that would get extremely warm.

One review said, "The phone only lasted a month before it started overheating."

After WHNT aired a preview of this story at 4:30 p.m., the company replied at 6:24 p.m. to the email that included pictures of the phone and statements from Lane.

The email read, "Thank you for reaching out. We have been in touch with the customer and resolved the issue to their satisfaction."

Lane tells WHNT that a claims investigator called her Thursday night and told her to go to the store to replace her phone at no cost.

The full sale price for the REVVL is roughly $200. Initially, T-Mobile only offered to give Lane $100.