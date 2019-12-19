T-shirt sale to raise money for Billy Clardy Memorial Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The family of Officer Clardy continues to be showered with love after he was shot and killed during a drug raid earlier this month. Some family friends are now creating a line of clothes to keep his legacy alive.

Courtney Jeffreys created a T-shirt that can be purchased online to financially support the Clardys. It's called the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund T-shirt Fundraiser.

Her father was close friends with Billy Clardy Junior, who also died in the line of duty in 1978.

Later, Billy Clardy III became a mentor to her husband, who is also a Huntsville Police Officer.

Jeffreys said Officer Clardy is irreplaceable.

"People will do a lot of things for a T-shirt. It's one thing to give money, but when you give money, you can still show your support. People don't give away their T-shirts either. They hang on to those T-shirts, especially ones that mean something to them," said Jeffreys.

All proceeds from the T-shirt sales will go directly to the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund.

You can find it online here. WHNT News 19 has verified the account.

The first round of orders will ship starting January 7.