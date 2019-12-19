Second man charged with November robbery of B&K Grocery

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A second suspect wanted in the November 26 robbery at B&K Grocery in the Reid community was arrested on December 17.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Jaterrius Burrell, 20, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

Burrell is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $200,000 total cash bond.

LCSO confirmed Burrell also had multiple alias warrants for failure to appear on previous charges from Athens Police Department and is ineligible for bond on those charges.

Investigators arrested Burrell at the Bonnie Doone apartments in Athens with assistance from the Marshall’s Office.

The $100,000 cash bonds were set on the new robbery charges because he struck the victim, adding an additional element of violence to the robbery.

Matthew Alan Wright, 25, was also charged with two counts of first-degree robbery in November.