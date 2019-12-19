Sam & Greg’s reopened downtown location has everything you loved plus new additions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A popular Huntsville eatery finally made its return to the downtown restaurant scene after nearly a yearlong absence.

Sam and Greg's Pizzeria reopened in its new spot at 116 Southside Square Thursday night. A long line of patrons was waiting when the doors opened at exactly 6 p.m.

When Sam and Greg's closed their location on the Northside Square in January the Huntsville community rallied together to express one particular opinion: People wanted them to stay in Downtown Huntsville.

Well, owners Sam and Greg Hathorn found a way to make it happen. They've been working on this new location since the day the old location closed.

"We wondered what in the world we'd gotten ourselves into, because it was quite an undertaking," Greg said.

When the couple bought the historic building that's now home to their downtown location they knew they had the opportunity to make it something really special.

"We wanted it to have history," Sam said. "We wanted it to look like it had history. We didn't want it to look brand new."

They built all of their own tables, the bar, and handpick their own art, making everything in the restaurant a special tribute to the local community.

Sam and Greg started the restaurant concept in Downtown Huntsville, and they were passionate about keeping it downtown.

"We couldn't envision being anywhere else, so if we weren't going to be on the square, we don't know what would have happened," Greg said.

And even more, they knew the community was passionate about it too.

"They want to support us," Same said. "We want to support Huntsville. Plus....everyone likes pizza!"

When visiting the new location, the restaurant owners want patrons to take a look around, appreciate the character of the building, check out new amazing features like the renovated skylight and there's a special surprise on the second floor!