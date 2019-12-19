Research reveals average amount Alabama workers spend on after-work drinks

After-work drinks are a common trend across the United States as a method of unwinding.

A recent survey by alcohol.org found that Alabama workers spent $2,223 on after-work drinks in 2019, which was below the national average.

In the survey, over 3,000 workers were asked how often they go out for after-work drinks and how much they spent.

The study found that 1 in 3 workers think after-work drinks is good for team bonding. It also found that the average after-work drink session lasts nearly two hours.

The study found that Kentuckians spent the most money with an average of over $5,530 per year on drinks after work. Mainers spent the least amount of money at $1,415.

