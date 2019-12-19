Research reveals average amount Alabama workers spend on after-work drinks

Posted 4:39 pm, December 19, 2019, by

After-work drinks are a common trend across the United States as a method of unwinding.

A recent survey by alcohol.org found that Alabama workers spent $2,223 on after-work drinks in 2019, which was below the national average.

In the survey, over 3,000 workers were asked how often they go out for after-work drinks and how much they spent.

The study found that 1 in 3 workers think after-work drinks is good for team bonding. It also found that the average after-work drink session lasts nearly two hours.

The study found that Kentuckians spent the most money with an average of over $5,530 per year on drinks after work. Mainers spent the least amount of money at $1,415.

For an interactive map of the breakdown on how much Americans are spending on after-work drinks across the country, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.