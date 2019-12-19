Pleasant Grove’s giving spirit helps Godsey family after deadly Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - The community continues to mourn the loss of the Godsey family. Parents Chase and Keisha Godsey were killed when an EF-2 tornado hit Town Creek Monday night.

Their daughter wasn't with her parents, but their son, Landen, remains in the hospital due to injuries.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Moulton called on its members to give a little more this holiday season. They collected more than $1,000 in gift cards and cash for the Godsey family.

"They can also buy Christmas presents if they wanted to cause the family lost everything," said Pleasant Grove pastor Randy Copeland.

Chase and Keisha Godsey were killed inside of their home in Town Creek when a tornado hit the area. Landen, their youngest child, remains in critical condition in Children's of Alabama in Birmingham. Ali Cross, their daughter is safe. She wasn't at the house.

"We also have six other teachers that go to church here who are members here that teach at Moulton Elementary," said Copeland.

Copeland's son and Landen are in the third grade. Landen's teacher is a member of Copeland Grove Baptist Church.

"He knew of Landen, but they were not very close since they were in different classes," said Copeland. "But he prays for him every night when we go to bed."

The church wanted to do more than just pray.

"This ain't the first time this has happened in our county and it probably won't be the last."

While Landen recovers in the hospital, the church will keep Landen and his sister Ali part of their holiday prayers.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Chase and Keisha Godsey at Parkway Funeral Home in Trinity. Visitation starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21. The funeral service begins at 2 p.m.