Northrop Grumman donates bikes for fostered and adopted children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Northrop Grumman donated a total 100 skateboards, bikes, and helmets to the Madison County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association.

Memories of riding around on our bicycle's as children are fond ones for many of us, and thanks to a generous company, many more children will now get to make memories of their own.

3-year-old Harper Lowhorne was the first to test drive the donated bikes from Northrop Grumman.

Employees assembled and loaded the bikes into a truck, ready for processing. It goes to show, that both giving, and receiving gifts during the holidays is rewarding.

Brandon Bishop from the Madison County Foster Care and Adoptive Parents is a foster parent and said donations like this one help immensely.

"During Christmas time it can be hard on purchasing everything, and that's usually one thing on a kids list, a bicycle or a skateboard, just something to keep them active," said Bishop.

"I hope not just her (Harper) but many other foster kids will have a very good Christmas because of this," said Bob McCaleb, Cooperate Lead for Northrop Grumman.

Madison County Foster Care and Adoptive Parents Association will help them reach the hot little hands of 50 lucky children by Christmas time.