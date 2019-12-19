Local company gives back to disabled veterans this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A local company in the Tennessee Valley is giving back to the community by buying Christmas gifts, dinner, and groceries for disabled veterans.

Raytheon said some of the families include a single mother who was an Iraq War veteran with five children, and the family of a disabled Iraq War veteran with seven kids.

Last year, they bought and wrapped over 200 gifts for families and they except a similar amount this year.

The commander of Disabled American Veterans, Andy Haq explained why giving back is so important. "The overall message I would think about is, bring joy, to everybody. Do not forget, I consider us, the veterans, the forgotten people."

The company plans to buy and wrap gifts ton thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.