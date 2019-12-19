Local company gives back to disabled veterans this Christmas

Posted 10:59 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00PM, December 19, 2019
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A local company in the Tennessee Valley is giving back to the community by buying Christmas gifts, dinner, and groceries for disabled veterans.

Raytheon said some of the families include a single mother who was an Iraq War veteran with five children, and the family of a disabled Iraq War veteran with seven kids.

Last year, they bought and wrapped over 200 gifts for families and they except a similar amount this year.

The commander of Disabled American Veterans, Andy Haq explained why giving back is so important. "The overall message I would think about is, bring joy, to everybody. Do not forget, I consider us, the veterans, the forgotten people."

The company plans to buy and wrap gifts ton thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.