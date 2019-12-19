× Kwanzaa celebrations begin with candle-lighting ceremony Dec. 26

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday, December 26th marks the beginning of the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

Families and friends can gather for the first day of the 7-day celebration at Bridge Street Town Centre near the Monaco theater for the candle lighting ceremony known as ‘Umoja’.

This celebration of history and culture is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is designed to bring people together.

This free to attend celebration is family-friendly and open to all.

There are Kwanzaa events every day of the celebration throughout Madison County.

Kwanzaa Celebrations –

Kujichahgulia – Friday, December 27th at the Richard Showers Center from 2:00 -7:00 p.m.

Ujima – Saturday, December 28th at the Downtown Public Library from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Ujamaa – Sunday, December 29th at Zenzeles Consignment from 3:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Nia – Monday, December, 30th at the Madison Public Library from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Kuumba – Tuesday, December 31st at the Downtown Public Library from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Imani – Wednesday, January 1st is a day to celebrate at home with family.