Inmate escapes work release in central Alabama

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – Officials are looking for Terry Christopher Searcy after they say he left work release in Ashland which is southeast of Birmingham.

Authorities say that Searcy escaped on December 19th around 6:00 a.m.

Searcy is a 24-year-old white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5’10” and 160 pounds.

Searcy was sentenced in 2016 for assault in the first degree.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Searcy, notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.