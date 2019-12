× House catches fire on Hicks Avenue Thursday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fire crews were called to a house fire in Huntsville Thursday morning.

Four Huntsville Fire and Rescue trucks responded to the fire at 2508 Hicks Ave around 7:50 a.m. Crews say they were able to contain the fire quickly but are monitoring hot spots.

Officials said the house is vacant and the cause of the fire is unknown.