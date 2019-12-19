Homicide Survivors Program hosts annual Lights of Love Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Homicide Survivors Program held its annual Lights of Love Dinner Thursday night in Huntsville.

The program supports families and friends who have lost loved ones to murder or vehicular homicide.

Program organizers provided the main course for the dinner and attendees were encouraged to bring side dishes to share with others.

The gathering is meant to bring homicide victims together to let them know they are not alone this holiday season.

"So, being able to celebrate, just even one night, and know that you're not alone, and know that there are other people going through the holidays, you know, with you," said Kim Crawford, Director of the Homicide Survivors Program.

Organizers encourage program members to work through their grief. They have staff available to provide individual and family counseling.