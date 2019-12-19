× Grand jury indicts man on capital murder charge

DECATUR, Ala. – A Morgan County grand jury has indicted a man for capital murder in connection with a hit-and-run robbery.

On October 28, 2018 Decatur police got a call about a man lying injured in the road on 12th Avenue. Officers found Ricardo Dwayne Brown unconscious in the road.

Emergency crews took Brown to the hospital but he later died because of his injuries.

Investigators determined that Brown was struck by a vehicle, and the driver left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

Detectives located and interviewed multiple witnesses through the course of the investigation that provided details that identified Jason Michael Osborn as the driver of the vehicle that hit Brown.

Detectives also found that Osborn had robbed Brown for an undisclosed amount of money and illegal narcotics, before hitting Brown with the vehicle and driving away.

Osborn was charged with murder and first-degree robbery on September 13, 2019. Osborn was already in custody for unrelated charges.

On December 19, the investigation was presented to a grand jury in which they returned an indictment to charge Jason Michael Osborn with capital murder.

Osborn remains in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

